



This collaboration combines DXC’s industry expertise and management services with Thought Machine’s banking platform, Vault Core, and payment processing platform, Vault Payments, to augment modernisation for financial institutions.











Small to mid-sized banks and financial institutions often struggle to compete with larger, global banks that develop proprietary platforms internally, facing complex vendor environments and legacy systems.

The solution provides a single, managed service that includes technology, tools, and personnel to optimise end-to-end banking operations. DXC and Thought Machine help banks modernise their core systems, accelerate the time to market for new digital products, and ensure operational efficiency.

Financial institutions can create new products or migrate existing systems to the Vault platform, all of which are optimally managed through DXC’s end-to-end Business Process Services capabilities. As a result, financial institutions can launch new products, including savings accounts, mortgages, and loans, in hours rather than weeks or months. Combining the two firms' technologies eliminates the need for code changes, enabling an increase in future digital product and feature launches.





Supporting financial inclusion in Africa

In May 2025, inclusive finance provider FINCA partnered with Thought Machine to launch a new platform designed to scale financial inclusion, beginning in Africa.

The platform, named 361 by FINCA, was developed by Vault Core and designed to provide configurability and efficiency for FSPs operating in emerging markets. Through Vault Core’s real-time architecture and API-first design, FINCA offered flexible, integrated financial products tailored to support low-income customers investing in opportunities, developing financial resilience, and accessing simplified, automated loan assessments and renewals.