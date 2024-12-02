Dwolla launches real-time payments solution in US

Dwolla’s solution for programmable real-time payments is offered with the help of Cross River Bank. Existing clients can use the new payment method by changing a single line of code to initiate an RTP transaction using the Dwolla API.

By integrating Dwolla’s API, businesses can initiate transfers across multiple payment modalities (ACH, Push-to-Debit, RTP) to their vendors and customers. The RTP Network transfers are available at all times.

Companies that integrate with Dwolla’s payment API can configure a tailored payment solution with various pricing options, transfer speeds and support levels, depending on the needs of their customers. With various pricing options, businesses can pay per-transaction or exchange a monthly payment for a more expanded feature set and premium support.