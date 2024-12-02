Dwolla launches new Open Banking services

Dwolla, a US-based account-to-account (A2A) payment solution, announced the launch of its Open Banking services. These built-in open banking integrations expand its A2A offering to include instant account verification, balance checks, and fraud mitigation. The company’s Open Banking Services equip mid- to enterprise-sized businesses with the functionality they need to offer fast and secure A2A payments through Dwolla's single API.











A unified solution for seamless business transactions

Traditionally, navigating the complexities of A2A payments has been a challenge for businesses, often requiring multiple vendors, APIs, and technical integrations. Dwolla enables enterprises to digitally transform their payments by offering a comprehensive, modern solution encompassing instant account verification, balance checks, fraud mitigation and A2A transfers through a unified integration.

Executives from Dwolla said their vision is to augment businesses with a seamless, all-in-one solution for A2A payments. By consolidating essential A2A payment functionalities under one roof, they aim to simplify the payment landscape for businesses, enabling faster time-to-market and improved operational efficiency.





Dwolla's Open Banking benefits include:

Comprehensive Solution: A single API enables enterprises to create rich payment experiences embedded within their applications through access to Open Banking services, including verification of customer and business records and the secure exchange of account credentials;

Reduced Time and Effort: The single API allows enterprises to enable fast and secure A2A transactions through a single vendor. Dwolla simplifies the integration process by streamlining contract management, technical integration, and ongoing maintenance efforts;

Modular Approach: Dwolla's scalable and customisable solution is built to fit the specific needs of mid-to-enterprise clients.





Dwolla simplifies the A2A payment experience through its Open Banking services by pre-integrating with prominent Open Banking service providers. This pre-integration ensures a smoother implementation process for businesses, reducing complexity and accelerating time-to-market for A2A payment solutions.





What does Dwolla do?

Dwolla is a trusted player in payment services, powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Its robust technology and easy-to-implement API simplify the complex process of integrating with the ACH and real-time payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. SMBs and Fortune 500 companies use Dwolla's technology to help move over USD 45 billion annually. Dwolla's platform is a suitable solution for businesses seeking to streamline their payment processes, reduce errors, and scale their operations.