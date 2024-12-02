Dwolla announces Open Finance integrations





Through this integration, Dwolla Connect clients can securely transfer Open Finance data to the Dwolla platform, enabling new capabilities such as bank verification through trusted third-party providers, including MX, Plaid, Finicity, and Flinks. The launch also marks a step forward in secure payment experiences by merging data protection and payment automation for finance and technology teams at mid-to-enterprise-sized companies.











The new solution features the Dwolla Secure Exchange Solution which prioritises flexibility, provides a connection into the Open Finance ecosystem, and enables expanded functionality within the Dwolla platform. Through this, the company can be more interoperable with third-party providers, with clients being able to decide which providers they want to collaborate with and configure a solution that meets their requirements.





The integration’s capabilities

According to officials, the recent integration for Dwolla Connect allows clients to attach bank accounts and process payments by securely exchanging tokenised information. The company aims to simultaneously simplify the payment process while offering clients secure access to necessary financial data. Some of the features of Dwolla Connect and Secure Exchange solution include:

Improved security due to clients being able to share information by exchanging tokens with trusted partners;

Flexibility and scalability as the solution enables accelerated onboarding of new data providers;

Simplified integration as businesses can use Open Banking to offer users a secure, tokenised experience without the complexities traditionally associated with these types of solutions.

Representatives from Dwolla’s partners stated that the solution brings together financial institutions and data providers through a tokenised interface, while also supporting their joint commitment to improving financial services and making them more accessible. Moreover, Dwolla’s collaboration with Plaid allows the two companies to provide a simplified Account-to-Account (A2A) payment solution that includes account authorisations, identity verification, and transaction risk assessment through products such as Plaid Signal.





Dwolla’s Secure Exchange solution also simplified operations, allowing ongoing upgrades of its features. Clients can configure solutions custom to their needs within the unified Dwolla integration framework.





Past developments from Dwolla