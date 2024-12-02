Dwolla and Visa augment A2A payments with Open Banking

This collaboration improves Dwolla's ability to provide a single, streamlined solution for mid- to enterprise-sized businesses to pay and get paid via their bank accounts. Using Visa’s new Open Banking solutions integrated with Dwolla’s account-to-account (A2A) payment technology, Dwolla clients can instantly verify account ownership and check balances in real time.











Unified A2A payments

Adding Visa’s reliable infrastructure to Dwolla’s Open Banking Services creates a single solution for accessing Instant Account Verification (IAV), balance check, and available A2A payment methods more securely.

Dwolla’s pre-integration with Visa can reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-market for A2A payment solutions while ensuring a smoother implementation process for businesses – all through Dwolla’s single API. This convenient framework aligns with the needs of enterprises seeking to modernise their payment solutions while keeping security top-of-mind.

Speaking on this development, officials from Dwolla said they’re happy to collaborate with Visa on providing innovative solutions in the Open Banking space. By combining financial data backed by the power of the Visa network and A2A payments into a single solution, they’re delivering a robust unified payment experience for finance and technology teams at enterprise-sized companies.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Visa stated that they are happy to work with Dwolla to help their customers simplify financial operations. This integrated solution enables enterprises to gain access to advanced bank verification tools, enhancing the overall efficiency and security of their payment processes.

Dwolla and Visa’s collaboration comes on the heels of Dwolla’s announcement regarding its Open Banking Services, which empower mid- to enterprise-sized businesses with the functionality they need to enable fast and secure A2A transactions through Dwolla’s single API.