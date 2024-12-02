Dutch to delay mandated e-invoicing until April 2019

For long, it was believed that that date was October 2018. But now it appears that that date is no longer feasible. This can be deducted from the amendment of the Dutch Procurement Act 2012, which is expected to be handled by the Lower House this autumn.

The period from October 2018 to April 2019 is not meant as a postponement. The adjustment of the date of entering into force simply results from established procedures, with the publication date of the European (e-invoicing) Norm as the leading date.

The European Directive 2014/55 /EU states that madatory e-invoicing should be implemented no later than 18 months after the publication date of the new European Norm on e-invoicing. Where it was expected that the official publication would take place in May 2017, it is almost certain that the publication of the standard will be in October 2017, which means that the final date of entry into force will most likely be April 2019.