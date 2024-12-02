Dutch central bank grants ibanXS PSD2 license

This makes ibanXS a licensed Account Information- and Payment Initiation Service Provider.

ibanXS is the fully operational pan-European PSD2 Open Banking platform with connections to more than 1.500 European banks in 22 countries. Via the ibanXS platform, licensed and now also non-licensed, companies can offer their clients access to their bank account to retrieve bank data (AISP) and initiation of payments (PISP), via the unified ibanXS API.

PSD2 is the European Directive on consumer and business payments. With the introduction of PSD2, new providers of new payment and account information services will enter the market. They will act as an online third party between you and your bank. These third parties may be other banks, for example, or fintech companies. Providers must have a PSD2 license.