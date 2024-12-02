DunPort raises EUR 335 mln at final close for Oak Corporate Credit





Oak is also backed by a EUR 95 million commitment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and supported by a number of other domestic and international institutional investors.

The EIF subscription marks the first diversified debt fund investment in Ireland by the specialist provider of risk finance. The agreement is backed by the Pan-European Guarantee Fund, as part of the European Union's EUR 540 billion package to address the economic impact of COVID-19.

Since the launch of the Oak fund in July 2021, DunPort has deployed approximately EUR 80 million in support of companies across Ireland and the UK. This brings the total amount of capital deployed by DunPort’s experienced team of investment professionals to EUR 430 million across 443 different transactions with 37 companies since DunPort was established in 2017.

Through the Oak fund, DunPort is targeting the provision of tailored and flexible debt capital solutions to lower mid-market companies with earnings of between EUR 1 million and EUR 10 million in Ireland and the UK.