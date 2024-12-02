DueDil chooses TechLabs London as Microsoft Dynamics integration partner

This partnership will deliver integrations between Artesian : DueDil and Microsoft Dynamics 365, helping banks, financial service institutions (FSIs), and insurance providers to dynamically monitor and analyse client risk profiles in real time within their chosen CRM system.

By integrating Artesian : DueDil’s APIs for company intelligence, users can enrich existing company information held within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for more advanced data-driven due diligence decision making, whilst simplifying and improving due diligence workflow to deliver operational efficiencies, as the press release says.

The Artesian : DueDil integration can be tailored specifically for each organisation needs and due diligence monitoring requirements.