DuckTech partners with Nordigen for personal finance management app

DuckTail is an on-the-go finance and budgeting tool. It aims to kickstart its users' budget plans by providing easy to use features including joint accounting, expense and income categories, debt tracker, recurring transaction tool, and more. DuckTail synchronises across devices and provides spending statistics.

Nordigen’s role in the collaboration is to provide secure connections straight to users’ bank accounts and provide transactional data to help DuckTail run efficiently and keep the app updated with crucial information. The Open Banking platform facilitates connections with over 2100 banks across 31 European countries.