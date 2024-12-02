Dubai SME introduces smart dashboards to promote procurement programme

One of the smart dashboards is for 'Supporting Dubai Government Entities and Institutions' while the other is a 'Supplier Dashboard for Dubai SME Members', and together they have contributed to enhancing SME performance and value added thereby to the local economy. The dashboards reflect the directives on the necessity for innovative solutions and initiatives to support emerging projects and their growth.

The GPP is an important initiative that supports the SME sector in line with the Law No. (16) of 2016 issued by the UAE that mandates government agencies, institutions, and entities in which the government holds 25% or more in equity to allocate 10% of their purchases to Emirati companies that are members of Dubai SME. Also, 20% of Dubai Government tenders are allocated to Dubai SME member companies, according to zawya.com.