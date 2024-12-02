Dubai Islamic Bank launches its digital banking app





Rabbit aims to fill an existing gap prevalent in the UAE by creating a digital banking app that is simple, engaging, and connects directly with the customer.

The new digital app is available to download from both the Apple iOS and Android mobile app stores and will initially launch with a current account, globally accepted debit card, and payments and transfers. The app is open to all UAE residents.

Rabbit users will also be able to earn rewards in the form of virtual ‘carrots’ which can be redeemed for offers and discounts on experiences, restaurants and shops across the UAE.