Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB `alt`





Following this launch, the product will be used to improve the digitalisation and transformation strategy of Dubai Islamic Bank’s customers and clients. The DIB `alt` represents a full-service transformative digital banking experience that was designed to enhance the overall banking process for clients by many folds. This happens by providing them with the needed access to a wide range of digital solutions and tools in an effective and secure manner.

DIB `alt` integrates the Dubai Islamic Bank’s extensive range of capabilities and offerings into a single platform, which aims to make the process of using digital services easier and more efficient. Included in the list are more than 135 digital tools of the bank, which can be accessed and leveraged by businesses and clients via the DIB Mobile Application, WhatsApp, ATMs, or by using Online Banking and an E-Statement Facility.











More details on the `alt` product

Dubai Islamic Bank is a financial institution that offers its customers and clients various banking services and solutions, such as investment banking, corporate banking, and personal banking.

The priority of the financial institution was on making the banking procedure simpler and easier to use while enhancing the convenience for customers across many touchpoints. Moreover, the Dubai Islamic Bank also aims to meet the overall needs, preferences, and demands of the marketplace and of its customers, while remaining compliant and respecting the local security protocols.

Users will have the possibility to open a bank account in a faster and hassle-free way, as well as to apply for personal finance services and credit cards. Furthermore, they will also be enabled to remit money locally or internationally, make payments and transactions in many regions around the world, and more.

While using the new `alt` solution, cardholders can benefit from account transactions (customers can manage their Dubai Islamic Bank account relationship from many areas across the globe, from statement downloads to mortgage releases), payments services (including bills, installment payments, or direct debit), fund transfers (clients can transfer funds locally and internationally with added features such as Western Union benefits, Remit to ATMs, as well as Express Transfer to India, Pakistan, Jordan, and more), and card transactions (the product will allow users to manage, track, and update their credit card balance online).

Furthermore, `alt` was built to incorporate several layers of security in all aspects of the online banking experience of customers, aiming to keep personal information and data protected from fraud and other online threats.



