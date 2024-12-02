Dubai International Financial Centre partners with a Chinese fintech platform





An international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region DIFC is home to the fintech ecosystem in the region. The agreement will enable the DIFC to further support the UAE in facilitating the ‘Belt and Road’ economic initiative and it forms a central part of the Centre’s 2024 strategy to strengthen relationships with the international financial community and increase access to the South-South corridor.

Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks was launched in 2016 under the guidelines of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank and the local finance bureau. According to Trade Arabia, it is on track to become home to over 300 fintechs and 10.000 staff.