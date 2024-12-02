DSK Bank, member of OTP Group, partners with Backbase

The software company will work closely with DSK Bank to accelerate its digital transformation and future-proof its operating model by re-architecting the digital solutions around the customer. The bank will adopt the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, deployed on Microsoft Azure, and Backbase’s Digital Banking and Digital Sales solutions, to enable self-service and digital onboarding capabilities for the bank’s retail customers.

As a member of the Hungary-based banking group OTP Group (OTP), DSK Bank will leverage the master template developed in SKB Bank, the Slovenian member of OTP and the first Backbase customer from the group. This will enable an accelerated time to market for new digital solutions, as well as a lower cost of technology ownership due to economies of scale and a platform approach.

The front-to-back transformation aligns with DSK Bank’s mobile-first strategy to offer its retail and small business customers a distinctive, end-to-end digital experience. From customer acquisition to customer servicing and product origination, the solution will cover the full customer lifecycle to drive customer loyalty and engagement. The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform will also enable the bank employees to gain a 360° view of customers, offering enhanced insight into their specific needs.

The partnership has the goal of reducing processing time, increasing customer satisfaction, and boosting transactions made on digital channels versus in-branch.