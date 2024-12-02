Droit and FINBOURNE forge path to regulatory compliance





This joint endeavour aims to address the escalating demands for regulatory transparency in over one hundred global jurisdictions.











Position reporting obligations have long been a significant challenge for market participants, necessitating the reporting of equity and equity derivatives holdings to regulatory bodies. This process has traditionally been fraught with complexity, time constraints, and substantial costs.

The partnership between Droit and FINBOURNE represents a step towards simplifying and streamlining this task. By integrating Droit's Position Reporting product with FINBOURNE's financial data management platform LUSID, the collaborative solution offers clarity and accuracy in determining reporting obligations.

At the core of this initiative lies the utilisation of consensus interpretations of regulatory requirements from Endoxa, a consortium comprising six global financial institutions. This ensures consistency in regulatory interpretations and provides market participants with a reliable framework for compliance.

Droit's expertise in translating and processing detailed regulatory guidelines from diverse jurisdictions, combined with FINBOURNE's data transformation capabilities, results in a seamless and intuitive solution. The integrated platform automates decision-making processes, significantly reducing operational complexities and mitigating compliance risks.

The joint solution offered by Droit and FINBOURNE represents a paradigm shift in regulatory compliance, empowering market participants to meet their disclosure obligations efficiently and effectively. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, this approach promises to set a new standard for transparency and accountability in the financial industry.





Navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance in global financial markets

Market participants face a myriad of challenges when it comes to meeting position reporting obligations, with manual data processing standing out as a particularly cumbersome and error-prone task. Traditional methods of data collection and processing are not only time-consuming but also susceptible to human error, leading to inaccuracies in reporting. Moreover, the sheer volume and complexity of data involved in position reporting exacerbate these challenges, making it difficult for market participants to ensure compliance without the aid of sophisticated technology.

Another significant challenge is the lack of standardised interpretation of regulations across different jurisdictions. Regulatory requirements vary widely from one region to another, and market participants often struggle to navigate these differences effectively. This inconsistency in interpretation not only adds to the complexity of compliance efforts but also increases the risk of inadvertent non-compliance. The absence of a unified framework for understanding and applying regulatory guidelines further compounds this issue, leaving market participants vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and potential penalties for non-compliance. In this landscape, the need for a comprehensive and standardised solution that can streamline position reporting processes and provide clarity on regulatory obligations is more pressing than ever.