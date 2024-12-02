Dragonfly Financial Technologies partners with CSI





Throughout this collaboration, CSI is set to leverage Dragonfly Financial Technologies’ Universal Online Banker platform, aiming to meet the preferences, needs, and expectations of its customers and partners by delivering improved ACH transactions. In addition, the company will provide them with expanded cash management products, focusing on positive pay and sweep accounts at the same time.

The Universal Online Banker is set to also optimise the overall customer experience and improve the manner in which they grow their deposits and revenue.







More information on the partnership

CSI and Dragonfly Financial Technologies will give clients the possibility to leverage more than 20 types of automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, expanded domestic and international wire functionality, as well as sweep accounts, positive pay, and reverse positive pay products.

Financial institutions will be enabled to adopt CSI’s entire cash management suite of solutions or to select individual models and capabilities that meet their demands. This is set to allow them to customise their offerings, based on specific use cases and client needs.

By combining its Open Banking integration capabilities with Dragonfly Financial Technologies’ expertise in digital-first business banking, CSI will be enabled to service an improved and developed portion of the cash management market in a secure and efficient manner.

Furthermore, Dragonfly Financial Technologies’ platform, the Universal Online Banker, will include the Dragonfly Digital products, as well as Dragonfly as a Service and the FinTech Integration Center. The partnership will enable CSI to leverage those tools in order to optimise the manner in which partners and financial institutions initiate payments, collect money, as well as manage financial positions and operations for their business customers and users.



Dragonfly Financial Technologies’ recent strategy of development

The digital banking and treasury management fintech Dragonfly Financial Technologies had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, the company announced its collaboration with FedNow Payments, in order to offer banks and clients the ability to leverage the newly released FedNow Service. The product represented an instant payment infrastructure that was developed in order to provide financial institutions of every size across the US with the possibility to offer safe and efficient instant payment solutions.

Dragonfly’s FedNow Payments was set to be used as a standalone service that could be added to any bank’s digital offerings.

Earlier in May 2023, Dragonfly Financial Technologies launched new composable digital business banking products, aiming to modernise its overall customer experience. The new deployment options were integrated into its Universal Online Banker platform in order to improve the manner in which banks deliver digital-first business banking services at scale in a secure and efficient manner.



