DP World helping SMEs with trade funding

According to a company statement, DP World Financial Services Limited has been granted a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate as an authorised firm in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The newly licensed firm will connect companies needing trade finance solutions with financial institutions on its DP World’s Cargoes Finance platform.

DP World’s Cargoes Finance Platform intends to bring real-time data on trade passing through its digitalised global ports and logistics network to give financial institutions the information they need to accurately assess credit and compliance risks.