Dozens launches in-app digital receipts with Flux

Customers that have activated Flux will receive an automatic digital receipt in their transaction feed every time they shop at a participating retailer. The introduction of digital receipts in the transaction feed will help customers understand and track what they are spending, putting them more in control of their money and reducing chargeback queries, as the press release says.

Dozens joins Barclays, Monzo, and Starling Bank in offering Flux’s digital receipts to customers. The partnership brings together two UK fintechs to disrupt the industry, with Flux’s extraction of receipt data for consumer benefit supporting Dozens’ incentive alignment model.

With digital receipts as its foundation, there are also future plans to bring targeted offers to Dozens’ customers via the Flux infrastructure.