Built on doxo’s Bill Pay OS, doxoBILLS incorporates six features that improve user experience: all-in-one bill pay, private pay wallet, real-time bank balance, credit score protection, identity theft protection, and insights.











doxo’s vision with doxoBILLS

With the average household in the US paying ten bills each month, managing household finances is the number one cause of stress for consumers. The complexity in managing contributes to hidden costs of bill pay for US households, comprised of identity theft, payment account fraud, late fees, overdraft fees, and detrimental credit impacts amounting to USD 196 billion, or USD 1,495 per household annually.

doxoBILLS was launched as a response to these challenges by providing a secure checkout option and helping customers manage their finances efficiently.





The app’s features

doxoBILLS incorporates six elements that allow users to organise and pay their bills with one login on any device.

Users can set up a calendar of upcoming bills without having to link it to different sites or manage credentials for different bill pay providers, receive reminders, schedule recurring payments, and track their payments made through the app.

The private pay wallet allows users to pay securely via varied payment methods, including credit, debit, or Apple Pay, without sharing personal details with billers. This feature also enables users to see their current balance before every payment.

doxoBILLS helps users track and improve their credit scores with a dashboard that provides insights into payment history, credit card use, loans, and credit inquiries.

The app also offers identity theft protection with a secure payment system that eliminates the need for multiple passwords. Additionally, using doxoPLUS, users get up to USD 1 million in identity theft protection and restoration services.

Another feature on the app is doxoINSIGHTS, which lets users compare their bills to others nationwide, with the Cost of Bills Index (COBI) for cost-of-living comparisons at state, county, and city levels.