Dowsure raises USD 20 mln to fund cross-border ecommerce growth

According to the press release, the cross-border ecommerce market in 2021 has seen more than 6 million sellers on Amazon and over half of them are from China. With traditional loan assessment logic from banks, these sellers are considered as ‘underbanked’, believing they don't have strong fixed collateral support and a solid financial track record.

Dowsure is providing unified lending experiences for cross platform sellers, including Amazon, eBay, Shopee, Lazada, and DTC sellers from Shopify and more. As Amazon's lending service provider, Its has built its proprietary assessment model for marketplace store owners, with API connectivity and account locking features. The company has also worked with Chinese banks in enabling pure credit loans based on store data with no collaterals, as technology and data provider. Dowsure's assessment model and algorithm can also be implemented in other digital assets which have continual online cash flow.



