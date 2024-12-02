Douwe Egberts Professional Netherlands selects Anachron

With this solution, Douwe Egberts Professional customers will be able to receive documents online.

Anachron e-invoicing solution can be performed entirely in the customer’s corporate identity.

Via Anachron’s e-invoicing networks, Douwe Egberts Professional is now connected to a global network, as well as being linked to Digipoort, the Dutch government’s electronic invoicing counter.

In July 2014, VSA, a Lithuanian waste management company, selected Anachron’s InvoicePortal solution in order to enable electronic invoicing and add integrated credit management services.

For more information about Anachron, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.