Douugh secures up to USD 20 mln in discretionary equity funding

Based in New York City, Long State has significant experience in investing in disruptive early-stage public companies in high growth-oriented sectors, including fintechs.

The Agreement will provide Douugh with a flexible, on-demand funding facility. Douugh can nominate Long State to subscribe for newly-issued ordinary Douugh shares under the facility at any time over the next 36 months, up to a total amount of USD 20 million, with the timing, quantum, and minimum issue price of the shares issued to Long State under the Agreement entirely at Douugh’s discretion.