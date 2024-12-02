Douugh, Railsbank enter BaaS partnership

Railsbank, trading as Railspay in Australia, will allow Douugh to provide bank accounts, debit cards, financial management assistance, stock ,and cryptocurrency trading underpinned by Railspay’s own Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) alliance with Volt Bank.

Through the new partnership, Douugh is expected to officially launch a ‘financial super app’ offering in Australia in mid-2022, pending final accreditation which Railsbank will obtain from Volt Bank. Douugh is also set to launch its banking products and service across the UK, Europe, and Southeast Asia through the BaaS partnership following the Australian launch.

Railsbank most recently entered into a similar partnership with microbusiness banking app Parpera, allowing the fintech to offer self-employed workers digital tools such as invoicing, cashflow statements, and tax reporting.