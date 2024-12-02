R-DBX offers data across multiple platforms

R-DBX is focused on optimising the management of extensive data across multiple platforms, offering clients the following benefits:

Database Solutions: they provide tools and platforms aimed at increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of database operations.

Data Integration: Radical DBX highlights the significance of merging data from various sources to facilitate thorough analysis and insights.

Innovative Technologies: the company dedicates resources to research and development, delivering solutions that tackle today's data management issues.

Douugh plans to enter the US embedded finance market

Douugh's acquisition of Stakk is expected to bring a portfolio of long-term client contracts and create a stable income stream. Stakk specialises in Embedded Banking solutions and plans to expand its services in the United States and Australia. Its Embedded Finance technology enables banks, startups, and enterprises to offer fintech products and services to their client bases. Stakk provides a range of banking products, including KYC/AML/Fraud Monitoring, card issuing, transaction accounts, AI-powered credit decisioning, instalment loans, robo-advisory, automated money management, and more.Officials from Douugh stated that this acquisition provides them with a significant advantage in launching their Embedded Finance offering, particularly focusing on credit-as-a-service in the US market. It will also help them strengthen their presence in Australia and eventually expand throughout the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, it allows them to commercialise the US aspect of their technology platform.

Embedded Finance globally

Payments serve as the essential link connecting all commercial transactions, and incorporating them into well-known platforms can greatly enhance customer experiences and boost business efficiency. In 2023, the global Embedded Finance market was valued at USD 82.48 billion and is projected to generate approximately USD 1,029 billion in revenue by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% from 2024 to 2032.The economic and geopolitical environment has transformed considerably after the pandemic, leading to a significant change in the B2B payment landscape. Specifically, the alteration in work practices has encouraged CFOs to reevaluate their digitalisation strategies, especially concerning payment processing and execution, which must now be smooth and independent of location.