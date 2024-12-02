Douugh implements AI-powered banking platform

The banking challenger plans to use Sophie to offer better financial decisions for consumers. Through connection of a user’s existing bank accounts and credit cards, Sophie will collate, organise and inform on spending habits all in one place. Users can use Sophie also as their own personal banker to perform transactional tasks, such as paying and splitting bills, requesting money, saving, tracking and management of spending and savings goals. Moreover, the personal assistant will also be made accessible via Alexa and Siri, allowing for voice activation on the move.

The start-up is now accepting beta pilot registrations, which will be rolled out on an invitation-only basis. It was founded in early 2016 by Andy Taylor, co-founder of Australia’s P2P lending platform, SocietyOne.