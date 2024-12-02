Through this partnership, Abound will use Open Banking data provided by D•One to evaluate the affordability of loans for ClearScore users. This data will be analysed in real time to determine loan eligibility as users apply. D•One will provide Abound with bank transaction data during the initial phase of a loan application. This information will be processed by Abound’s AI-powered credit engine, Render, to facilitate more precise lending decisions and to extend access to affordable credit while mitigating credit risk.

Officials from D•One stated that Open Banking enhances borrower risk assessment, representing a beneficial shift for the credit market. They noted that Abound is leveraging this technology to drive financial inclusion as it grows in the UK and emphasised that D•One’s expertise in transaction categorisation supports rapid affordability assessments for Abound.

Representatives from Abound commented that traditional credit scores are limited and often exclude low-risk individuals who lack credit history. Abound views Open Banking as a transformative tool for lending, allowing them to reach more people and improve credit performance. They highlighted that D•One and ClearScore's alignment with their mission supports their goal of expanding access to affordable credit.

A closer look at D•One's capabilities

D•One offers a comprehensive suite of Open Banking services, including a broad set of connections to financial institutions and an advanced transaction categorisation model developed over 12 years and incorporating over 7 billion transactions. This technology is available to various lenders, both on and off the ClearScore platform, and can integrate into a lender’s existing digital systems.

D•One’s infrastructure features a cloud-based tech stack and micro-services architecture, designed for speed and reliability. Their open banking and categorization services support credit brokering and application processes, providing consistent functionality across different channels. D•One’s Open Banking services include Connection•One, which is a comprehensive Open Banking connection service supporting over 50 financial institutions, as well as Category•One, which is an advanced transaction categorisation engine capable of analysing over 7 billion transactions for accurate lending decisions.