Dominican Republic takes first step towards Open Banking

Through the agreement, the World Bank (WB) and the IFC, with the collaboration of the Japanese government, will support the SB in its aspirations to create a regulatory framework for the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) that increase the efficiency of financial institutions and improve the user experience in the use of data, while promoting greater financial inclusion.

In this way, financial institutions will be able to create and offer products and services that are better adapted to the needs of each client. While the final consumer will be able to have more complete information about the options available in the market, so that they make financial decisions more consciously.