Doha Bank rolls out mobile banking app

The bank enables biometric authentication to login to the new app, iPhone X users being able to sign in using facial recognition feature on their devices. On top of viewing account balances and transaction history and setting up e-statement for accounts and cards, users can make utility bills and credit card payments, and apply for products and services such as loans, cards, and insurance products directly from the app.

In addition, the bank has integrated Western Union Money Transfer to enable users to make local money transfers as well as remittances to more than 200 countries