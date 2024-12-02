DocuSign announces IPO filing

DocuSign raised over USD 500 million over the past 15 years and has been valued as high as USD 3 billion.

The company had previously filed confidentially and the timing of the filing revelation implies that DocuSign is hoping to go public in late April.

The filing gives us a first glimpse at the company’s financials.

The company saw in 2017 USD 381.5 million in revenue, up from USD 250.5 millionin 2016. Losses for 2017 were USD 115.4 million in revenue, down from USD 122.6 million for 2016.

The filing reveals that Sigma Partners is the largest shareholder, owning 12.9% of the company. Ignition Partners owns 11.7% and Frazier Technology Ventures owns 7.2%.

DocuSign, which competes with HelloSign and Adobe Sign, among others, has worked to get the world’s businesses to sign documents online. The group has large clients like T-Mobile, Salesforce, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Real estate, financial services, insurance and healthcare are listed on its site as targeted industries. The company claims legal, sales and human resource departments frequently use DocuSign to send and sign documents. It has a tiered business model, with corporations paying more for added services.

DocuSign also offers services for small businesses and individuals.