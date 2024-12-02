docSTAR to roll out Next-Gen multiplatform AP automation software

Available as a cloud-based solution or on-premises (private cloud), docSTAR eclipse enables organizations automate the procure-to-pay process. The software, which uses intelligent data capture technology, integrates with Microsoft Dynamics AX, GP, NAV and SL.

Founded in 1994, docSTAR, a division of Astria Solutions Group, is a developer of enterprise content management solutions for organizations. docSTAR document management software is available either on-premises or as a cloud hosted service in the Software-as-a-Service model (SaaS).