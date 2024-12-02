Doconomy partners with Salt Edge for a sustainable future

As concerns about climate change have grown over the past years, the importance of the emerging fintechs that offer various convenient ways for consumers to reduce their carbon footprint, has increased too. Doconomy aims to inspire shifts in behaviour and mitigate the impact of everyday transactions, leading the fight against unsustainable consumption and environmental destruction.

Doconomy provides digital tools which allow customers to become environmentally-conscious by assessing, per transaction, the CO2 emission and H2O consumption impact based on the Åland Index. Collaboration with Salt Edge allows Doconomy to facilitate the introduction of applied impact solutions for banks and corporates in Europe. By leveraging Salt Edge’s account information and transaction categorisation tools, Doconomy can introduce climate impact calculations functionality within a short time to market, without major investment in legacy systems.