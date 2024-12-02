Doconomy closes EUR 34 million funding round





Following this announcement, the capital is set to further accelerate Doconomy's expansion in the region of North America, as well as support the improvement of its product suite. The overall aim of the company will be to drive broader engagement with customers and partners, as well as the adoption of its tools and solutions.

In addition, Doconomy will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, as well as prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Doconomy represents an impact fintech company that was developed in order to provide banks, firms, and financial institutions with optimised and secure tools to drive climate action and financial well-being. The funding round was co-led by UBS Next, the venture and innovation arm of UBS, and the already-existing investor CommerzVentures. New investors S&P Global, Motive Ventures, PostFinance, and Tenity also participated.

Throughout this investment, the company will continue to provide tools and services that encourage climate-friendly choices and optimise financial well-being. Its robust and secure behavioral science and improved impact data analytics will focus on further accelerating its strategy, as well as contribute to the development of the industry.

At the moment, customers around the world are looking for more sustainable options for tools and solutions across all aspects of their lives, multiple believing that financial institutions have a key role to play in the overall development of sustainable living and consumerism. With this in mind, the firm aims to allow users and partners to be more money and climate-conscious, while also further accelerating banks’ bottom line by giving them the possibility to better understand and engage their clients for a positive impact.



