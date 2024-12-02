Dock acquires Brazilian Banking-as-a-Service Provider BPP

The acquisition, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, accelerates Dock’s full stack BaaS platform integrations and reinforces the product offering within Brazil’s instant payment system (PIX), introduced by the Central Bank in November 2020.

BPP, formerly known as Brasil Pré-Pagos, debuted by providing white label payments infrastructure. In 2019, the company became the first BaaS provider to be a fully licensed payment institution in Brazil and has experienced growth in customers, in particular around offering integrations with PIX.

Dock provides financial technology infrastructure across Latin America. The company offers card issuing, digital banking and acquiring through its platform. Dock powers 38 million active accounts and more than 3 billion annual transactions through its cloud-based platform.