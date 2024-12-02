DNB, Kyriba to boost services for corporate clients

The strategic partnership gives DNB a new suite of modern financial management tools that centralize payments, automate workflows and can detect and prevent payments fraud in real-time. These cloud-based services will help corporate clients compete in the market today and help them adapt to changing regulations.

Kyriba is a provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions. Kyriba helps financial leaders and their teams with award-winning solutions for cash and risk management, payments and supply chain finance. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations.

Norway-based DNB ASA is a group with total combined assets of more than NOK 1.9 trillion and a market capitalization NOK 261 billion as per 30. November 2017. The groups activities are primarily focused on Norway. It has an international network of 19 branches and representative offices, including Finland, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, the UK, the US, Brazil, Chile, China and Singapore.