DNB extends partnership with Nordic API Gateway to offer open banking solutions

When DNB became one of the first Nordic banks to use account aggregation in their mobile banking app in 2018, customers with accounts across several banks were able to get a full financial overview within one single mobile banking app, according to the official press release.

With the current announcement, DNB customers will soon be able to perform instant account-to-account payments from any bank within DNB’s own mobile bank. The platform from Nordic API Gateway enables access to financial data and account-to-account payments. The company, launched in 2016, is based in Denmark and has the most extensive coverage of banks – personal and business accounts – in the Nordics. The business has received backing from Danske Bank and DNB.