Dnata teams with IBM for blockchain-based SCF solution

International air services provider Dnata has sconcluded a Proof of Concept (PoC) which explored the benefits of DLT for the air cargo industry in Dubai, with the aim to update cargo service delivery processes, cut out superfluous data, and ensure transparent data sharing for all stakeholders.

Dnata partnered with IBM, Emirates Innovation Lab and Flydubai Cargo to develop a logistics platform which utilizes blockchain tech for supply chain transactions, delivering a purchase order from its origin to the final destination.

Through PoC, the partners identified specific areas where DLT is applicable and can be used to improve current processes, such as security, operations, technology and legal aspects. Possible new supply chain services were also highlighted, such as the digitalization of documents.

DLT’s usage in the airline industry is on the rise. Air France is investigating the usage of blockchain for supply chain tracking, and Air New Zealand recently announced a partnership with Swiss startup Winding Tree to explore the various use cases of blockchain tech in the airline industry, in aspects such as booking and baggage tracking.