DNA Payments Group announces the launch of Open Banking payments

The partnership will bring Ecospend's Open Banking payments service to DNA Payments Group portfolio of 30,000 merchants. Sitting alongside their existing suite of products, this latest solution will offer a new alternative way for merchants to accept payments.

In the past few months, DNA Payments has launched various new payment methods, including Pay By Bank, Pay By Link, and PayPal. These payment solutions have been rolled out across the DNA Payments Group of companies, including 123Send, Optomany and Active Payments

DNA Payments Limited is an independent, fully vertically integrated payments company in the UK and EU. The DNA Payments Group consists of the UK’s largest independent omnichannel gateway – Optomany, which services large corporates and medium size businesses, 123 Send Limited and Active Payments which provide services to SME customers.

DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 for the provision of payment services.



