DNA Payments expand their product offering to include Pay by Bank app

Pay by Bank app is a new online checkout option that lets consumers pay using the bank app on their phone. It's designed to make online checkout easier, whilst using all the security of their bank. Pay by Bank app leverages the UK’s Faster Payments network, which is operated by Vocalink on behalf of retail payments authority Pay.UK.

This announcement means that all DNA Payments clients who use online acquiring and accept online payments can now offer their consumers the advanced new payment service.

