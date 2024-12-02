dLocal teams with lending platform Dinie to bring Pay Later to Brazilian SMEs

The instalment payments offering is meant to act as a form of small business lending. The partnership between dLocal and Dinie will give SME customers a wider choice of payment options and more purchasing power at the checkout, according to the company press release.

The Dinie Paylater solution (Dinie Pay) enables merchants to get paid up-front and in full, while their customers benefit from paying in three-to-nine month instalments. The merchant has no credit risk exposure, and SME customers are not required to have a credit card or use Boleto to pay, but can use their Dinie credit account while benefiting from the instalment plan. Through the new partnership, Dinie Pay will be integrated within the dLocal payments platform, which streamlines the merchant onboarding process. Essentially, this means dLocal will enable merchants to use Dinie Pay with no further integration needed.

dLocal is a 360 payments platform designed to handle mass online payments in Latin America and other emerging countries across APAC, Middle East and Africa through one single API platform. Some of dLocal’s customers include Banggood, Booking.com, Constant Contact, Didi, DropBox, GoDaddy, Inditex, MailChimp, Spotify, Shopify, TripAdvisor, Uber, and Wikimedia.

Dinie is a financial technology services company that offers credit solutions to Latam SMEs, embeddable into digital platforms where businesses are already integrated to.