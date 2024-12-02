DKB integrates the finAPI XS2A server







DKB’s switch from the previous partner to finAPI took place smoothly with a short four-week implementation phase. Through the XS2A server, DKB makes account information accessible to regulated third-party providers (TPPs) and enables them to initiate payments.

The XS2A server relieves DKB of everyday procedural tasks such as consent and TPP management. Relying on the server means that no time-consuming specifications are required for data exchange and data access - finAPI handles this as part of the standard product.

All components required for the implementation of the XS2A server are provided to customers within 24 hours. This includes comprehensive documentation and ad-hoc support for the integration, as well as support for the TPPs using the interface wherever needed.

The factors of availability and speed are particularly important when using XS2A interfaces. The finAPI XS2A server has had 100% production availability since the DKB go-live, and the overall server response times average at only 200ms.

Officials from DKB said that thanks to the direct communication and fast response times on both sides, the implementation was successfully completed in a very short time. The close cooperation enabled them to adapt their self-developed adapter software according to their requirements and to support special DKB processes in the DKB Banking Platform.





Background to BaFin's exemption

If BaFin grants a bank the exemption from the obligation to set up the contingency mechanism, the account data for current accounts may then only be offered via the PSD2 interface. The Bank will therefore no longer be required to support FinTS and web-scraping interfaces for retrieving transactions and account balances of payment accounts as well as the execution of SEPA transfers. The aim is for all banks to receive the exemption and only use PSD2-compliant interfaces in their cooperation with TPPs.





The finAPI XS2A server is already PSD3-ready

The finAPI XS2A server, which is based on the Berlin Group Standard, has been available since PSD2 came into force back in 2019 and offers a stable, scalable, and easy-to-integrate compliant solution for banks and financial service providers. As finAPI is a TPP itself, the company knows exactly what regulated third-party providers expect from such an interface. For example, the XS2A server already supports the connection of credit cards and therefore goes beyond the minimum requirements of PSD2. Additionally, the XS2A server has already been designed in a way that it can expand to meet upcoming regulatory requirements (PSD3/PSR/FIDA).