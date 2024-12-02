DiviPay raises AUD 20 mln in Series A

The company makes spend management easier for SMEs and wants to use the money for international growth. DiviPay's integrated corporate card is now servicing more than 1,000 companies including Canva, Superhero, Slater & Gordon and Michael Hill International, as well as non-profits Uniting AgeWell and the Autism Association of Western Australia.

To proactively manage expenses, the cards are tied to an intuitive platform whereby finance departments can flexibly set budgets and spending allocations for users.

The Series A was led by an undisclosed global fintech-focused growth equity investor, with participation from Global Founders Capital and Rapyd Ventures. Other prominent backers took part such as Raffael Johnen from Auxmoney, and Guy Pearson, the founder of Tiger Global-backed accounting and client engagement platform Practice Ignition.