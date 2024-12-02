Direct Insite teams up with Phoenix Fire

Direct Insites e-invoicing platform provides critical procurement, shared services and treasury functionality, including e-invoicing, workflow management, payment processing and dynamic discounting, in an ERP agnostic and cloud-based environment.

Partners can deploy Direct Insite modules individually or fully integrated as an end-to-end AP transformation platform. Direct Insites e-invoicing platform also can be white-labeled.

Direct Insite delivers cloud-based e-invoicing solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable and payments automation. Direct Insites Invoices On-Line suite enhances AP and AR processes such as: electronic invoice distribution and submission; purchase order submission, distribution and acknowledgment, invoice processing and validation, line-item matching, approval routing, invoice consolidation, dispute management, e-payment processing, and reporting and analysis.

In recent news, Direct Insite has signed a three-year extension to its existing global services contract with International Business Machines (IBM), effective January 1, 2014. IBM has also signed a one-year extension with Direct Insite for Customer Presentable Invoices, also effective January 1, 2014.