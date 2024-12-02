Direct Insite provides enhanced transition for Xign customers, suppliers

Direct Insites Invoices On-Line e-invoicing platform exceeds the key capabilities of Xigns buyer network, providing procurement, shared services and treasury functionality which include company profile management, purchase order management, invoice scanning and capture, multiple e-invoicing methods, workflow management, self-service supplier inquiry, payment processing, spend management, dynamic discounting and supply chain financing.

Direct Insites e-invoicing platform is ERP agnostic, cloud-based and does not charge suppliers to use its AP e-invoicing network.

Direct Insite delivers cloud-based e-invoicing solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable and payments automation. Direct Insites Invoices On-Line suite enhances AP and AR processes such as: electronic invoice distribution and submission; purchase order submission, distribution and acknowledgment, invoice processing and validation, line-item matching, approval routing, invoice consolidation, dispute management, e-payment processing, and reporting and analysis.

In recent news, Direct Insite has entered a partnership with Phoenix Fire, a business development agency specializing in partner channel development within the technology sector.