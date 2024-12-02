Direct Insite, Global Edge partner for Vendor Lynx Express service

Vendor Lynx Express is a procurement tool which enhances the vendor set-up process through a self-service portal, focusing on vendor registration and maintenance for Procurement and Shared Services divisions of corporate enterprises.

Vendor Lynx is part of Global EDGEs Supply Chain Optimization Suite. As a B2B organisation, Global EDGE develops web-based solutions to identify and control potential supplier risks from procure to payment. The Global EDGE Risk Management Platform provides clients with a suite of risk management tools, including recovery audit, vendor authentication, vendor master file management, fraud prevention, ebusiness services, and others.

Direct Insite delivers cloud-based e-invoicing solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable and payments automation. Direct Insites Invoices On-Line suite enhances AP and AR processes such as: electronic invoice distribution and submission; purchase order submission, distribution and acknowledgment, invoice processing and validation, line-item matching, approval routing, invoice consolidation, dispute management, e-payment processing, and reporting and analysis.

In recent news, Direct Insite has developed and deployed an electronic Reverse Lockbox solution.