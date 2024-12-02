Direct Insite extends deal with IBM

IBM is set to continue to deploy Direct Insites Invoices On-Line e-invoicing platform, which provides capabilities for generating electronic invoices, including web-based line-item detail presentment and summary cost data; disputing an invoice line-item or an entire invoice via a self-service web portal; and attaching collateral information associated with an invoice.

Direct Insite delivers cloud-based e-invoicing solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable and payments automation. Direct Insites Invoices On-Line suite enhances AP and AR processes such as: electronic invoice distribution and submission; purchase order submission, distribution and acknowledgment, invoice processing and validation, line-item matching, approval routing, invoice consolidation, dispute management, e-payment processing, and reporting and analysis.

In recent news, Direct Insite has appointed Lowell Rush as Chief Financial Officer.