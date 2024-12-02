Direct Insite adds new features to its Payboxs e-invoicing platform

This means that Paybox Core accepts any open invoice file and enables distribution based on a clients preference - via print /mail, email with PDF attachment or link to a secure web portal, or directly integrated into various AP Networks.

The addition of these features comes in the wake of the Federal Government electronic invoicing mandate in 2018. By then corporations have to examine their options and transition toward B2B electronic invoicing solutions.

Direct Insite’s platform facilitates over USD 160 billion worth of transactions annually between more than 375,000 companies worldwide, according to company’s numbers. Direct Insites clients include IBM, Siemens, BE Aerospace, Saint Gobain, Carlson and financial institutions.

Paybox is a receivables automation solution facilitating invoice processing, online approvals and adjustments, and payments. PAYBOX can be integrated with any legacy accounting, ERP or lockbox system, and is primarily sold through banks to corporate users of their treasury management and lockbox services.