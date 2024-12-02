Direct Energie automates vendor invoices with Eskers AP solution

Implemented as a cloud service and fully integrated with Direct Energie’s SAP application, Esker’s accounts payable (AP) automation solution has provided the company with enhanced visibility of its vendor invoicing process, from reception to archiving.

Previously, Direct Energie’s vendor invoices came in paper format, were processed manually, and then placed in a folder for signatures. Once all signatures were collected, the invoices were returned to the accounting department to be paid and archived.

With Esker, the invoices are digitised and data is automatically captured. The AP manager validates the recognised data which is then integrated into SAP. An electronic approval workflow, based on predefined company rules (e.g., invoice amount, job position, and others), is activated, requesting approvers to authorise payment. Once the invoice is approved, payment is released in SAP and the invoice, along with the associated validation process, are archived.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.