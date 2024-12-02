Direct Commerce upgrades P2P platform to address cross-border compliance

Upgrades include enhanced European VAT rules, expanded language functionality and jurisdictional compliance thus enabling automated processing of corporate invoicing and payments on a global scale. These infrastructure advancements allow customers and suppliers, on both sides of the P2P process worldwide, to save money and time via electronic transactions and dynamic discounting.

The upgrades of the platform address the increasing complexities of the trans-national supply chain landscape.

Some highlights of the EU upgrades include:

Enhanced automation and maintenance of complex EU VAT tax tables which are tailored to each EU country;

Expanded multi-currency transaction engine and increased multi-language support;

New configurable e-invoicing templates to address a variety of government compliance standards;

Improved hardware infrastructure to safeguard dynamic discount and financing solutions.

Direct Commerce is a cloud-based global technology platform empowering Global 1000 companies and their thousands of suppliers to manage their invoicing and payment. The services include electronic invoicing, order management, high volume EDI services, discount management, supply chain financing, dispute resolution, vendor management, and supplier onboarding. The Direct Commerce Portal can integrate with any ERP systems, including SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, Lawson, JD Edwards and others.