



As part of their partnership, Dineo Crédito is set to migrate from its in-house core system to Mambu, aiming to introduce additional and advanced lending products for its customers based in Spain. Dineo Crédito is committed to increasing financial inclusion and offering financial support to borrowers, with the company being part of the Spanish Fintech Chamber and Asociación Española de Micropréstamos. Currently having a digital and physical presence in Spain and Portugal, Dineo Crédito focuses its operations on ethical lending and the partnership with Mambu intends to allow the company to capitalise on the latter’s flexibility to solidify its position in the market and ensure its ability to remain compliant with the evolving regulatory landscape.











Dineo Crédito and Mambu’s plans

According to Dineo Crédito’s officials, the decision to partner with Mambu can be attributed to the company’s ability to co-create its product roadmap and assist it in its digital transformation journey more effectively. Considering Mambu’s previous experience with lenders, as well as its platform’s features, Dineo Crédito intends to expand its lending portfolio and include more traditional lending products with increased loan amounts and extended terms. Through this, the company plans to improve its capabilities and diversify its financial solutions to appeal to a broader range of borrowers.



Moreover, representatives from Mambu underlined that Dineo Crédito’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and ethical and transparent banking aligns with their company’s objectives and values. Mambu’s services are already leveraged by banks, financial service providers, and EMI-licenced institutions operating across Southern Europe, including Plazo, Orange Bank, and Universo Sonae, among others. Through its technology, Mambu focuses on allowing it to accelerate financial solutions development and provide customers with advanced products and experiences.